MIAMI, Okla. — The G.A.R. Cemetery will hold its annual British Flyers remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, on the cemetery grounds.
The event honors the Royal Air Force cadets who lost their lives while training in Miami during World War II.
Participants include Derek Ferrell, with the Royal British Legion, Tulsa Detachment; the City of Tulsa Pipes and Drums; the American Legion; the Marine Corps League; and Roger Meyer, Bugles Across America. Vocalist will be Kaitlynn Warner, of Grove.
The guest speaker Simmon Woodrow, chairman and parade commander of the Yeovil and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.