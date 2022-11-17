MIAMI, Okla. — The G.A.R. Cemetery will hold its fifth annual Angel of Hope candlelight remembrance ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on the cemetery grounds, 2801 N. Main St. Attendees should enter the cemetery through the northernmost gate.
All attendees will be invited to place a white carnation provided by the cemetery at the base of the Angel of Hope statue. If they wish, the name of their loved one may be read aloud.
Details: 918-541-2288 or www.garcemeterymiamiok.com.
