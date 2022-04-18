MIAMI, Okla. — Retired Miami fire Capt. Gary Reynolds remembers riding on and driving the Miami Fire Department’s 1949 Seagrave Fire Engine No. 6 back when it was the city’s front-line firefighting apparatus.
“There aren’t very many of us left,” Reynolds said. “That old truck’s about outlived us all. There may be three or four of us left who drove that truck.”
Reynolds and others will raise money this week to restore the 73-year-old firetruck for use by the department in parades and other events.
The Miami Fire Department and friends will host a “Save the Seagrave” lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Miami Civic Center, 129 Fifth Ave. NW. Tickets are $10 per plate for a lunch of smoked chicken or pulled pork with two side dishes, a drink and dessert.
Lunches are available for dine in, carryout, or delivery with an order of five or more meals.
The old firetruck will be on display at the Civic Center parking lot during the event. A city of Miami news release stated that the cost to restore the truck is estimated at around $15,000.
Tickets for Wednesday’s lunch are available at the door or for purchase ahead of time at the North Miami Fire Station located at 103 Goodrich Blvd. or the city's utility customer service windows at City Hall in Miami.
'Foolproof'
Reynolds said he started working with the Miami Fire Department in 1962, a time when firefighting practices were different.
“We rode on the tailboard and held on to the rail of the old truck and rode to fires, Reynolds said. "That’s what we did for years. It’s got all dual ignition, dual carburetors and dual ignitions. It’s got a switch, and it’ll run on either set. It was what you called foolproof.”
The city statement noted the Miami Fire Department bought the truck new in 1949 and that it made hundreds if not thousands of runs.
The truck was relegated to reserve status when new equipment was bought, and eventually the pumper was sold at a surplus auction and ended up with the Adair Fire Department.
After Adair upgraded its firefighting equipment, the truck was sold back to the city of Miami in 2011 for $1 when Ronnie Cline was fire chief.
Since its return home to Miami, the truck has been stored away and now sits at the South Miami Fire Station. Carrying on Cline’s dream, Miami firefighters want to refurbish the old firetruck so it can be used for public education and parades.
Restoration efforts
Seagrave is the oldest manufacturer of firefighting apparatus in the U.S.
The city's statement said the body of old Engine No. 6 is in “surprisingly good condition" but that to get the truck back into shape will take a lot of work.
The 1949 Seagrave models were equipped with 1,000-gallon water tanks and pumps that drew 600 gallons a minute.
“It was a great piece of equipment,” Reynolds said. “Even after we got the new trucks, to me it operated and pumped better. It was more dependable. It didn’t pump as many gallons per minute as the new ones, but it pumped what you needed in every trip.”
A new chassis, mechanical work as well as some cosmetic work are needed to make the old truck drivable and shiny. That’s where the community can help, said fire Chief Robert Wright, who cited a number of residents and businesses who donated to make the fundraiser possible.
“The support of the community has been amazing to our firefighters,” Wright said. “We hope the Seagrave is shined up and running for many more years.”
