MIAMI, Okla. — Compassionate and friendly, with a servant’s heart: three descriptors linked to longtime Integris Miami Hospital staff member Jo Ann VanSandt.
On Monday, a new descriptor will be added: the namesake of the mammography program at the same hospital where VanSandt worked for 40 years as a member of the environmental services team.
Her son, Bobby VanSandt, said the tribute is fitting for his mother, who lost her battle with inflammatory breast cancer in September 2020, less than three months after her initial diagnosis.
“She would be honored,” he said. “She didn’t like a big deal made about her and wouldn’t like that (aspect). But she would be on stage telling people not to wait and to get checked out.”
A reception to honor Jo Ann VanSandt and to formally announce the renaming of the mammogram program for underserved patients will take place at 2 p.m. Monday at Integris Miami’s main lobby.
“I wish Mom could be here to see how (her fellow employees) thought of her,” Bobby VanSandt said. “She would be smiling that they thought of her for this type of deal.”
Naming the program
The program, administered through the Integris Health Foundation-Miami, provides mammogram screenings at no charge to medically underserved individuals in Ottawa, Craig and Delaware counties.
Now formally known as the Miami Mammography Program in Memory of Jo Ann VanSandt, the designation comes as a “collective group of employees” wanted to do something to pay tribute to Jo Ann VanSandt’s years of service.
“She was a longstanding figure at our hospital,” said Jennifer Walker, spokeswoman for Integris Miami Hospital. “This is truly fitting because her legacy was one of compassion. She was friendly, and always in an upbeat mood. I think she would be overwhelmed and completely shocked with this gesture.”
Jonas Rabel, chief health executive of Integris hospitals in Miami and Grove, agreed.
“Jo Ann was such a kind and compassionate caregiver, so it seemed very fitting to honor her life through helping others,” Rabel said. “This fund will help ensure that area women have access to this lifesaving screening.”
At 35, Jo Ann VanSandt was a single mother of two when she decided to join the Integris Miami family in 1980. Her son, who was 10 at the time, said his mother was tired of working the graveyard shift at a local nursing home and was looking for a daytime job.
He credits Mary Hardcastle, then Jo Ann VanSandt’s boss, for giving his mom a chance for a new career path.
While family members tried to get Jo Ann VanSandt to retire a few years ago, Bobby VanSandt said his mother loved being around people too much to stop working.
Even after her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis on June 15, 2020, Jo Ann VanSandt continued to work until it became physically impossible.
After her diagnosis, Bobby VanSandt said his mother made sure to tell both adult granddaughters, Alyssa and Macey, and her daughter-in-law, Shelly, to make sure they underwent a yearly mammogram checkup.
It’s a sentiment Bobby VanSandt echoes himself as he talks with his family. He said it’s important for men to encourage the women in their lives to get a yearly screening.
For more information about a free mammogram, or to make a donation toward the program, contact Walker at 918-540-4881.
