MIAMI, Okla. — Mayor Bless Parker has been named to serve on the Mayors Council of Oklahoma.
The Council recently held its annual summer conference in Durant and elected two new members to its board of directors. Parker was chosen to serve as a director of District 1. Debra Wimpee, mayor of Broken Arrow, was selected as vice president.
MCO was formed in 1991 as a bipartisan organization to represent the concerns and views of the state’s mayors and provide a vehicle for the development and implementation of programs and cooperation between cities and towns designed to lessen the burden on local government.
Parker has served as mayor of Miami since May 2020. He has worked for AT&T for 25 years and is owner and operator of Mudville Internet, broadcasting Miami Wardog football, basketball, baseball, graduation, eight-man football, and soccer tournaments.
“Serving on the MCO board of directors is an incredible honor, and I appreciate the trust my fellow mayors have in me,” Parker said in a statement. “MCO leads the way in providing a statewide impact to municipal issues. Our municipalities may vary in size, but we all share the same concerns when it comes to our cities and towns.”
