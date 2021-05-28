MIAMI, Okla. — Amie Harrison teaches the Tulsa Race Massacre but not in a history classroom. She incorporates it into her honors sophomore English class at Miami High School.
She introduces the massacre using Jennifer Latham’s book “Dreamland Burning.” The Tulsa author’s novel dives into the massacre through a series of flashbacks between contemporary and 1921 Tulsa, bringing to light what took place in the Greenwood District on May 31 and June 1, 1921, when between 100 and 300 Black Tulsans were murdered. More than 1,200 homes and businesses and other buildings were burned.
It is considered the worst race massacre in American history.
“It’s a huge piece of our state’s history, and no one talked about it at all, and it was just an hour and 20 minutes down the road,” Harrison said of the massacre.
“I think as educators, we have a responsibility not just to our students but our past as a state and our past as responsible citizens to bring things to light, even when it’s painful, and to provide opportunities for our kids to ... look at things that are painful but learn from those things,” Harrison said. “When you know better, you do better.”
Jerah White, 16, a junior at Miami High School, was in Harrison’s class when they read “Dreamland Burning.”
As a young woman of both Cherokee and Black ancestry, White said she found the book to be “a real eye-opener” as it explored issues of injustice and race.
White moved to Miami the summer before her freshman year of high school. As a newcomer to the state, she was not only surprised to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre but also that her classmates who grew up in the state knew nothing about it.
“Before reading it, I had heard about racial injustice, but I never imagined a group of people being discriminated against (like this by) the whole town. Today, I can’t imagine it happening; the thought is mind-boggling.”
Latham said she was inspired to write “Dreamland Burning” after a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center with a group of middle school students. Walking through a hallway lined with portraits of massacre survivors, Latham was so taken by a portrait of Veniece Dunn Simms that she tracked down the woman’s story. Latham said it was Simms’ eyes and the story behind them that served as the genesis of her journey.
Latham found an interview Simms gave to a historian and learned that Simms was a high school student at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa when the massacre took place. Simms and her family fled the city when her father heard rumors of trouble. She left her prom dress hanging in her room as they left their home in the Greenwood District. Simms would never see it again.
During the destruction, the family lost everything.
“She was afraid she would see another woman wearing her dress in downtown Tulsa,” Latham said. “She didn’t know what she would do.”
Since its release in 2017, the book has been used in classrooms around the country. While geared toward young adults, Latham said it appeals to everyone from middle school to adults.
Latham said she wants her book to be part of the collective stories that help get people interested in learning more about the massacre.
“I’m happy to see more books in young adult fiction come out about the massacre. It’s really great to see the story being told from lots of different viewpoints and perspectives,” Latham said.
“I hope the book will motivate people to go (find) actual survivors — like the ones who testified (this month) in Washington, D.C.,” she said. “I hope they will want to hear the real stories from the real survivors. I want my book to serve as a highway signpost, a guidepost to get to the heart of the story.”
