MIAMI, Okla. — Miami's movie theater closes tonight for renovations, and when it reopens next month it will offer recliner seating along with other improvements.
The four-screen theater, formerly known as the Miami Nation Cineplex, will re-open in mid-April. Some of the renovation work began Monday.
Other changes for the theater, owned and operated by B&B Theatres, include renovated auditoriums and new digital signage. The theater had been previously owned by Miami Nation. Going forward, it will be known as the Miami Cineplex.
“Our history with (Miami Nation) has been great, but were also thrilled for the next phase,” explained Paul Farnsworth, director of public relations for B&B Theatres.
One screen of the theater will remain open through tonight, showing Disney PIXAR’s "Onward," to meet the theater’s contractual obligations. Beginning Friday, the theater will fully close for the work.
Because B&B Theatres is a privately-held company, Farnsworth declined to disclose the price tag for the project, but said: “The investment is significant. We understand and appreciate the value of hometown theaters, and are pleased we are in a position to reinvest in our Miami property and give area moviegoers an enhanced experience.”
Buzz Ball, B&B Theatre district manager, said the changes will bring the theater in line with others in the chain, including the six-screen theater in Neosho, which was upgraded late last year. Changes in Neosho included reducing the number of seats by half in order to add recliners in each auditorium. It also included the addition of a bar, new snack area, new signage and a refreshed parking lot.
In Miami, the seat count will reduce from 400 to approximately 200 to allow for the leather, electric recliners to be installed. Ball said the seven-foot spacing between rows allows patrons to walk in front of people without issue, even when the seats are fully reclined.
Company officials will also install new carpet, update the butter bar, and give the structure a “deep, deep cleaning.”
“The theater was in such good shape — the counter, restrooms and lobby — that we did not have to go in and do a massive remodel like we did in Neosho,” Ball said. “Every thing is designed to give guests good comfort.”
The theater also will have a revised ticketing system when it reopens. Using the company's website or Fandango, patrons may purchase a specific seat for each showing, designating whether it is for a child or adult. There is a service charge for that. Tickets also may be purchased at the box office, but Ball said there is no guarantee adjoining seats will be available.
“People love it,” Ball said. “We are finding folks are planning ahead when they go to the movies.”
While the closure comes at the start of Oklahoma’s spring break, Ball said timing was dictated by a variety of factors, including the desire to have the theater up and running before the summer blockbuster season gets underway.
Ball also said B&B’s theater in Monett is on the list for a remodel, but a timeline has not been established for the project.
He also said research indicates that even though there are fewer seats, the comfort encourages people to come to the movies on a frequent basis. Since last fall’s remodel, Ball said the Neosho theater is doing “tremendously,” and has sold out several times.
“We had our expectations, but everything is beyond all of our expectations,” Ball said. “We believe people will find comfort they can’t get any place else except Neosho around here.”
Ticket pricing will remain the same for adults and students.
B&B Theatres has been family owned and operated since 1924 when Elmer Bills Sr. opened a movie house in Salisbury, Missouri, wherehis future wife played the piano for silent movies. Today, it is the sixth largest theater chain in the United States and the seventh largest in North America. B&B Theatres operates 405 screens at 50 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Texas, Mississippi, Florida and South Carolina.
