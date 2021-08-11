MIAMI, Okla. — The city of Miami has ordered the immediate evacuation of Miami Towers, 41 N. Main St., due to concerns with the structural integrity of the building.
All residents and businesses in the building are ordered to evacuate within 24 hours, or by noon Thursday, city officials said. The emergency proclamation ordering the evacuation, which was issued late Wednesday morning, was requested by fire Chief Robert Wright and Thomas Anderson, the city's emergency management director, who cited the need to protect public safety.
The need for evacuation comes after a Wednesday meeting between city officials and a structural engineer hired by the Miami Housing Authority board. During the meeting, the structural engineer said there were significant issues with the integrity of the 107-year-old building’s support columns — primarily with the west and northwest corners of the structure, impacting the building’s fire escape route.
The structural engineer said no attached facilities or businesses or First Street are threatened. The immediate area surrounding the building, including sidewalks and the alleyway, will be blocked off as an extra layer of protection, city officials said in a release issued Wednesday morning.
The city said concerns about the building came to light earlier this summer after members of the Miami Housing Authority’s board of directors received a multimillion-dollar rehabilitation facilities grant. Architects who were brought in to examine Miami Towers raised the initial concerns.
The building is owned by the Miami Housing Authority, an independent organization that provides U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development services for local residents.
Residents or business owners with questions regarding evacuation information or needs should contact Mark McDowell, Miami Housing Authority manager, at 918-257-2606 or mmcdowell@mhadocs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.