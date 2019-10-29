The building won't be big when it's done, but the builders say it's a big deal.
Officials with several agencies and churches conducted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a duplex in the 1400 block of Central Street. Officials with One Joplin hope the duplex, composed of two micro-apartments, can be a model for increasing the amount of housing available to low-income residents.
"We see this as a model not only for Joplin but nationally," said Ashley Micklethwaite, executive director of One Joplin. "We're hopeful it could be the first of many to come."
At 1,104 square feet, it will feature two one-bedroom apartments that have a bathroom, kitchen and living area, and that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Each apartment will have a refrigerator, oven with stovetop, washer and dryer, and the bathroom doubles as a storm shelter.
Construction with insulated concrete forms will make both apartments resistant to storms and fires, and will make them better insulated for savings on heating and cooling costs — as much as 40% cheaper compared with properties made from other materials, according to a statement from Scott Decker, director of construction for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.
When completed, the two apartments will be available to low-income applicants who are having difficulty finding a place to live. While the building will not cast a long shadow across Joplin when completed — nor its own 81-by-79-foot property — it should make a difference for someone in need, Micklethwaite said.
"Because it's so unique, it will be very affordable for both the property owner to maintain and the resident to rent," Micklethwaite said.
It is the product of collaboration between One Joplin, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, Joplin Area Fuller Center for Housing and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, members of which have formed a group called the Joplin United Micro-housing Project.
An $88,000 donation from the Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church helped fund the construction. The land was donated by Habitat for Humanity, and Catholic Charities will become the landlord.
The groups got together naturally, Micklethwaite said.
"That's the beauty of it," she said. "All of them were meeting as part of a One Joplin focus team. They all agreed that we needed affordable, safe rental properties for low-income people in Joplin, and started talking about what they could do to make that happen."
The Joplin real estate market is not promising for low-income people these days, Micklethwaite said. The tornado wiped out a significant amount of rental homes and apartments, she said, and these days rental prices are close to those found in St. Louis or Kansas City, but salaries are not.
Other organizations are working on the same problem, she said, including the Economic Security Corp.'s bungalow project and a newly formed effort to build micro-apartments for homeless or low-income veterans.
Currently, this duplex is the only planned unit. Micklethwaite said construction dates have not yet been set, but when it's finished, leftover money will be used for the next.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.