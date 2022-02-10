PITTSBURG, Kan. — Midwest Regional Ballet will perform its version of the 1937 animated classic "Snow White" this weekend.
This version won't stray too far from the source material, but unlike a traditional staged musical, scenes are relayed to the audience through dance rather than extensive dialogue. If that sounds difficult, it’s not.
“It is actually very easy,” ballet director Kaye Lewis said. “The animals are cute and unpredictable, and of course the dwarfs are funny.”
Lewis, whose fan-favorite productions over the years can sometimes cater to more adult audiences, said “Snow White” is a fun family show. It’s been a while since she’s brought “Snow White” to a local stage, she said.
“I believe the last time was around 2007,” she said. “I just love the opportunity it provides for (the) little dancers. The ages in this production range from 2 to 21, and the (little ones) are adorable and relate to the story very well, as we are all familiar with Snow White."
For example, she said, “we have the little dancers as woodland animals that dance to ‘Whistle While You Work.’ We have evil trees who attack (Snow White) after she escapes from the Huntsman and good trees that lead her to the dwarfs' house.”
The cast includes Ava Arehert as Snow White, Major Smith as Prince Charming, Arya Palmer as the Queen, Tara Palmer as the Good Tree Fairy and Erik Lindsey as the Huntsman. Reese Warford, Audrey Whyte, Layleigh Sullivan, Rain Wheeler, Nahla Bushell, Aven Palmer and Bliss Rattles play the seven dwarfs.
Additional cast members are Abby Searle, Xander Goertzen, Olivia Whyte, Karlie Harris, Paisley Woodall, Sela Buchnell, Genevieve Arehart, Maggie Arehart, Sarah High, Kaiba Miller, Jalon Miller, Colton Gilreath, Zaid Williams, Kaliana Tyree, Okalani Burtrum, Ava Baker, Ember Williams, Jaylan Irvin, Claire Slater, Alyana Harris, Amelia Durland, Oyn Storey, Scarlett Reynolds, Katelyn Smith, Ayana Irby, Cleo Roark, Alice Cossey, Adira Bushnell, Lennon Berkowicz, Geri Huffer, Winry Woods, Aspen Davis, Remington Charles, Juneaux Naylor, Lylan Dhar, Chandler Huffer, Zoey Naylor, Willow Davis, Jenel Miller, Amelia Morris, Riley Moskaski, Sirena Hammond and Selah Sullivan.
“Ava Arehart, dancing in the role of Snow White, (this is) her first lead (role) — amazing young lady,” Lewis said. “Our wicked queen rocks it, plus her mother was my first Snow White the very first time I did this show in Carthage around 1986-ish.”
“Snow White” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Pittsburg's Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St.
“I hope it just brings them joy, for those of us who watched ‘Snow White’ every year it was on TV or dreamed of being a princess who meets Prince Charming and finds true love,” Lewis said of her audience members.
More importantly, Lewis said, she hopes to show “that even little ones can portray a character on stage and be a star for that one minute or four minutes of a dance like the older dancers they admire.”
For tickets, call 620-231-7827.
