PITTSBURG, Kan. — A slate of master musicians will perform during the 11th annual Midwest Trumpet Festival, which begins today on the campus of Pittsburg State University.
In addition to performing concerts, the musicians will also educate middle school, high school and university students, as well as professionals, with events on Monday.
The PSU Music Department hosts the event, which features six performances spread over the course of two days. Tickets are required for all performances and can be purchased at the PSU ticket office, online or at 620-235-4796.
University professor of trumpet Todd Hastings began the festival as a way to expose his students to master musicians with whom he’d developed connections through years of playing in symphony orchestras and festivals across the U.S.
The following performances are offered, all taking place at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer.
• Back Alley Brass Band, 12:30 p.m. today. The Kansas City-based, New Orleans-style brass band features several PSU alumni.
• Lonnie McFadden Quartet, 1 p.m. today. Tickets: $10, free for PSU students, faculty and staff. McFadden sings, tap dances and plays trumpet. He’s shared the stage with Wayne Newton, Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Orlando, Lee Greenwood, Gladys Knight and The Count Basie Orchestra.
• Vince DiMartino, Rex Richardson and Gabriel DiMartino, 4 p.m. today. Admission is free. Vince DiMartino has been a member of the Skidmore Jazz Institute since its inception in 1988 and is the chair of the board of directors of the National Trumpet Competition in Washington, D.C. Rex Richardson has collaborated with Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin.
• Todd Hastings and the Crossroads Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. today. Guests artists included. Tickets: $10, free for PSU students, faculty and staff.
• College students’ recital, 3 p.m. Monday. Free recital of various works for trumpet and trumpet ensemble.
• Faculty recital, 5 p.m. Monday. Faculty performs alongside guest artists in free concert.
Details: pittstate.edu/music/midwest-trumpet-festival.html, 620-235-4466.
