MILLER, Mo. — Matthew Matheney IV, a math teacher at Miller High School, has been named a finalist for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Thursday.
A committee of teachers, business leaders and education organization officials will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist on Friday, Sept. 9. The winner, finalists, semifinalists and regional teacher honorees will be recognized on Oct. 17. The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.
“More than 70,000 public school educators across our state work hard every day to make an impact on the lives of Missouri students,” said Margie Vandeven, education commissioner, in a statement. “Taking time to honor the top educators across our state through the Teacher of the Year program is important, as we are continually striving to elevate the teaching profession and emphasize the significance of the work they do.”
The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers, working tirelessly to provide a high-quality education to their students, the state education department said.
Other finalists are Christina Andrade Melly, Ritenour; Allison Fleetwood, Nixa; Cotreena Jones, Ferguson-Florissant; Kristina Kohl, Lindbergh; Katherine Meyers, Kirkwood; and Lindsey Watson, Blue Springs.
