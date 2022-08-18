MILLER, Mo. — A Miller High School teacher has been named one of 17 semifinalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.
Matthew Pierce Matheney V teaches math at Miller High School. The Teacher of the Year program spotlights the positive impact excellent teachers have on their students, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Thursday in announcing the semifinalists.
Other semifinalists are Christina Andrade Melly, Ritenour; Paul Arnold, Richland; Megan Carmody, Lewis County; Holly Dahn, Lee’s Summit; Crystal Eldred, Butler; Allison Fleetwood, Nixa; Josh Groh, Mehlville; Erin Hemme, Special School District — Deaf Education; Emily Hilligoss, Grandview; Cotreena Jones, Ferguson Florissant; Kristina Kohl, Lindbergh; Jacki Lee, Branson; Katherine Meyers, Kirkwood; Dylan Noble, Belton; Joshua Smith, Fordland; and Lindsey Watson, Blue Springs.
The Teacher of the Year selection process began with the announcement of 34 Regional Teachers of the Year from across the state. State education officials will announce the finalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award Sept. 1.
