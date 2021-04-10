Weather permitting, Emery Sapp & Sons on Monday will begin work as part of the city of Joplin’s annual milling and overlay project.
The work is scheduled to begin on South Jackson Avenue from McIntosh Circle to the city limits at 44th Street, and Annie Baxter and Empire avenues from 17th to 20th streets.
Notices will be hung on residents’ doors in advance of work on their streets, and they will be asked to move any vehicles off the road. Any two-lane arterial or collector streets that are to be paved will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 598.
