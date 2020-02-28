PITTSBURG, Kan. — A two-year construction project on U.S. Highway 69 in Kansas slated to begin next week will finish the completion of a four-lane expressway from Pittsburg to Kansas City, said Ken Brock, chairman of the Highway 69 Association.
“We’re excited about it, and I think a lot of folks have believed that they would never see this done in their lifetime,” said Brock. “We’re happy to see that it’s actually going to happen early enough that we can enjoy it for many years to come.”
The Kansas Department of Transportation recently announced the project, which will expand a 6-mile section of U.S. Highway 69 in Crawford County to a four-lane divided expressway. Construction is set to begin Monday.
The expansion project begins north of the U.S. 69/K47 junction (620th Avenue) and continues north to end 3 miles north of the Arma city limits. Two lanes will be added to the existing U.S. 69 alignment, according to a KDOT press release.
“If you go north of Pittsburg, there is a four-lane expressway now for about 5 miles, and it becomes a two-lane just south of Arma, which is where this new road begins,” said Brock.
The $21.8 million construction contract was awarded to Koss Construction Co. of Topeka. According to the project schedule, the new expressway will be open to unrestricted traffic by mid-August 2021. Brock said the association plans on hosting a ribbon cutting upon its completion.
The Highway 69 Association has been working for decades to expand the highway into a four-lane expressway from Kansas City to Interstate 44. Brock said the expansion projects have been moving a lot faster than in previous years.
“I think we have more dedication by our current administration to have the roads in Kansas be more successful, and I really think (Kansas Department of Transportation) Secretary (Julie) Lorenz is working hard to fulfill the promises that have been made. I think she has a heart for progress, as does the governor.”
Traffic flow
Two-way traffic is being maintained on the existing lanes of U.S. 69 while the new lanes are under construction. Traffic will be switched to the new lanes when the existing lanes are rebuilt. Early project activity includes grading and work on box culverts off the highway, according to KDOT.
About T-WORKS
T-WORKS is a 10-year, $8 billion transportation program designed to create jobs, preserve highway infrastructure and provide multimodal economic development opportunities across the state, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
