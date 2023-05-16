FRANKLIN, Kan. — Kent Smith will present "The Founding of McCune" at 2 p.m. Sunday at Miners Hall Museum.
Smith, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has remained involved with the McCune Osage Township Library and regularly participates in community events. His great-great-grandfather, Sevier Wilson, emigrated in 1892 and opened one of the first general stores in McCune, while another relative operated one of the first clothing stores in the town.
The program is presented in conjunction with the quarterly exhibit “Little Balkans Coal Camp — McCune," which is hosted by Morgan Blanchard-Zimmer and Dick Rauniker.
Admission to the program is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Details: 620-347-4220.
