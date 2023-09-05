FRANKLIN, Kan. — The Miners Hall Museum will present "Salvaging the Past" at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The program will be presented by Larry Fields, whose grandfathers were coal miners. He will focus on the preservation and renovation of the historic 1876 Frisco Depot and the Pittcraft building, which was originally used to produce equipment and goods to be used by miners.
Admission is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted.
The program is presented in conjunction with the quarterly exhibit “Preserving the Past – Coal Camps and Coal Company Houses,” which is on display through Sept. 23. The quarterly exhibit is hosted by Linda Knoll and Jerry Lomshek.
Details: 620-347-4220.
