Watered Gardens, a local ministry and homeless shelter, has invited the Joplin City Council to a forum about homelessness.
The noon Thursday forum and luncheon is to be hosted at Washington Family Hope Center. Because a quorum of the council could attend, notice of the meeting was required. According to the notice, no city business will be discussed and no votes will be taken.
Washington Family Hope Center is a ministry of Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission that provides living arrangements for mothers with children. Homelessness and related issues will be featured during a luncheon and Q&A session.
Homelessness has been identified as an area of action for future strategic planning, something James Whitford, executive director of Watered Gardens, pointed to as a reason for the forum.
"We'll just be letting council know what we do," Whitford said. "We have 105 beds to help serve the homeless, and there are a lot of different things we do. Because the council and city manager have an interest in solving the problem and address those issues, we thought it would be good to share what we do."
Before Thursday's meeting, the council will meet for its regular session on Monday at City Hall, located at 602 S. Main St. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
On the agenda is an emergency ordinance to switch the city's banking service to Commerce Bank. The emergency status was placed on the measure in order to allow more time for the transition, which is set to occur on July 1.
According to the council's meeting agenda, the city's current contract with UMB Bank is set to expire on June 30. The agreement with Commerce calls for the bank to handle the city's funds for four years, with the option to renew for an additional year if both the city and bank approve.
Bids for the banking service were received from Commerce, UMB, Simmons Bank and Guaranty Bank
