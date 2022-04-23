The joy on her face radiated for the world to see as Alex Woodmansee, 13, of Webb City, rounded third base and headed for home plate Saturday morning at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
It was the first opening day for Miracle League baseball in two years, and Cali Woodmansee, Alex’s mom, said Alex has been waiting for this for months.
“It’s one of her favorite things to do; she loves baseball,” Woodmansee said as she watched her husband, Chad, help Alex hit the ball and run the bases on the soft surface of Will Norton Miracle Field. “It’s a huge deal to be able to get together again and play baseball. We missed this tremendously. All the kids have. Look at all the smiling faces out there. It makes my heart happy to see her out there. If she’s happy then I’m happy.”
Opening day had a bittersweet tinge for the Waggoner family as they watched Jacob Waggoner, 11, of Joplin, hit and run the bases. It was their first Miracle League opener since Jacob’s older brother, Luke, a Miracle League veteran since 2013, passed away unexpectedly in December 2020.
Jacob’s father, Matt Waggoner, coached Jacob’s team, the Marlins, as they took on the Rockies in Saturday’s opener.
“Jacob loves this; he looks forward to his Miracle League games every Saturday almost as much as the ice cream on the last day,” Kim Waggoner said. “We love it; we’ve been involved since the beginning. We haven’t missed a season and we just think it’s great.”
Getting back together
Meg Carlisle, a special education teacher in the Joplin School District and an organizer and board member for the Joplin Miracle League, said the past two years have been tough because the COVID-19 pandemic made getting together for baseball games far too risky.
All of the players on the youth and adult teams have some kind of disability, and some are immunocompromised.
“It has been hard. Especially because these kids don’t always have the sports teams that a typical child might, for us to get back together and stuff is a really big deal, and luckily we’ve been able to do it safely this year,” Carlisle said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that are immune-compromised, and we didn’t want to put them at risk for the last couple of years. But we are very excited to be back and be playing again and to have all the familiar faces on the base pads from the previous years.”
Carlisle said Miracle League opened this season with an average number of youth players, but a record turnout for the adult teams. The number of players older than 18 was about 70, she said, while the players ages 5-18 in the youth league numbered 58. The group formed four teams for the youth league but was still working out how it would play with 70 adults signed up.
The first youth game between the Marlins and Rockies started at 9 a.m. Saturday, while the second game between the Royals and Cardinals started at 10 a.m. The adult league was scheduled to play at 11 a.m.
Carlisle said participants have a range of disabilities.
“Anyone who has a different ability than a typical performing child can come out and play baseball,” she said.
The league started playing in 2013 with the completion of the Will Norton Miracle Field. That name is special to Carlisle because she went to school with Norton and was friends with him until he died in the Joplin tornado on May 22, 2011.
“Will Norton was a great member of our community, and his family have been huge supporters of this league, so we honored him by having his name on our field,” Carlisle said. “I think he would love this.”
Inspiration and motivation
Woodmansee said her son, Max, helps look after his sister, who suffered severe brain damage after an illness at the age of 14 months. Max’s peers from a traveling baseball team from Webb City were among dozens of people serving as “buddies,” or helpers, and cheerleaders for the players on the field.
“She’s got both sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, her brother, a bunch of people from the baseball team — it’s wonderful,” she said.
Waggoner said it’s inspiring to see Jacob on the baseball diamond because this league has motivated him to work hard to make himself better.
“It’s really good because he gets to interact with other kids, he gets to get out and feel like he has a sense of accomplishment,” she said. “He has asked every spring and fall if Miracle League is going to start back up. It means so much because it’s a place families can come together and see their kids enjoy the sport.”
She said the last time Jacob took the field in 2019, he had to use leg braces to stand and had to be pushed around the base path in a wheelchair. On Saturday, Jacob stood in the batters box and hit the ball and ran the bases without assistance.
“Last time he couldn’t hit; he had to use the tee half the time, so he practiced to get where he could hit it and he did,” she said. “He has autism, epilepsy and a rare muscle disease called dystonia. If he were on a regular field, he wouldn’t be able to play like this, but this field gives him that bounce.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.