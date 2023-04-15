If You Go If people are interested in being a buddy, Black suggests they arrive about 10 minutes before the game to sign up. Games take place on every Saturday, except Memorial Day, through the Spring. Volunteers will receive a shirt and short orientation for league play. Even if not they’re not interested in being a buddy, Black encourages people to sit in the stands and cheer on the players.
With the crack — or rather, the ping — of the bat, the 10th season of the Miracle League of Joplin teed off at Will Norton Field on Saturday. The love on the field was matched by the love in the packed stands that lined both baselines.
“The Miracle League is a field where anybody can play softball, because everybody should be able to play softball,” said Margie Black, a board of directors member and a Miracle League mom. “It will change your heart.”
The Miracle League allows individuals with disabilities to play ball with their peers, like everybody else, Black said. Will Norton Field has a special turf with a smoother surface to help people with mobility issues. Games consist of two innings; everyone gets to bat, and everybody gets to cross home plate.
“First of all, players can do whatever they want,” Black said. “Ideally, we run to first after hitting the ball. But if somebody wants to run to third, that’s OK, too. We allow it all.”
This year, the roster has four youth teams, with 70 players, open to any area child with a disability from ages 5 to 20. There’s also an adult league that has exploded in growth, Black said. In 2019, the adult league had a roster of 37. This year, Black ordered 87 shirts and expects to reorder more. There’s even a traveling team from Pittsburg, Kansas, that brings in a whole crew to play.
“It’s a fantastic situation that we never saw getting this big,” Black said. “We’re so pleased with it. Sometimes, it’s hard for adults in the community to find activities.”
First at bat
One of the youth players was Adalyn Cates, 10. She’s played in the league for about four years now. Cates approached the plate with her buddy, Lisa Shallenburger, for the first at bat of the season.
In the dugout, her aunt had swept Cates’ long blond hair into a ponytail. It now waved around her head with the swing of a pink bat as Cates hit the ball off the tee. With the help of some top spin, the ball cut through the middle of the field to the pitcher’s mound.
“I finally got it!” Cates exclaimed as she wheeled off to first base with her buddy trailing her.
Buddies, volunteers from the community, play a key role in the Miracle League’s operation, Black said. They assist athletes at bat and in the field. Black said while some athletes might not need assistance, some might need encouragement running from base to base, or some may need a push in their wheelchair.
At first base, Cates was more concerned with cheering on the next batter than advancing the bases. She cheered and clapped loudly for her friend at bat, with her left wheel resting on first base. When the batter got a hit, Cates let out a shout, put her hands on her wheels and started for second base.
As a player’s parent, Black said she treasures the love and understanding at the Miracle League. Her son, Scottie, loves playing in the league, mostly for its social opportunities.
For parents, Black said it’s an opportunity to come to a place where everybody gets it. They don’t have to explain if their child is having a hard time that day.
“We all get it,” Black said. “There’s not the stares, there’s not the whispers that we get sometimes. This community keeps growing, and that’s what we want to see.”
‘Continuously grateful’
Halfway to second base, Shallenburger took over wheeling Cates. She leaned over Cates’ chair, whispering encouragement in her ear. While the black White Sox shirt might not be her thing, Cates did get to wear her pink socks and leg braces decorated with butterflies. Cates had a quick stop at second before the next batter got a hit, and Shallenburger started pushing her chair to third.
Janel Harding watches her son, Hayden, playing in the outfield for the Cubs. His father, Matt Harding, acts as his buddy, keeping Hayden active in the field. Hayden is a 17-year-old who has cerebral palsy and autism, Janel Harding said. He is nonverbal and needs assistance with mobility. Hayden has been playing in the Miracle League since its initial season 10 years ago.
“It’s been wonderful to meet the families and see the kids grow,” Janel Harding said. “It has been so much fun building this family together.”
Harding said Hayden loves sports. His father is a former Joplin High baseball coach and coaches his younger son’s team, so Hayden has grown up around the game. Every time the family drives up to the field, Hayden starts flapping his arms and squealing. Harding likes that playing in the league continues to enhance Hayden’s love of the game.
Looking out into the field and the stands, Harding said Saturday was the most participants and crowd she’s ever seen. The league’s attendance is recovering from the pandemic, and hopefully families feel safer now, she said.
“It’s a humbling experience,” Harding said. “As a family, you’re continuously grateful for all the opportunities that the community allows for our kids to feel included.”
Honoring the Nortons
At third base, Cates and Shallenburger squinted into the sun looking toward home. Cates’ cheeks were pink from the rush of quickly traveling the bases. Shallenburger leaned over and pointed out Cates’ mother behind home plate, waiting with anticipation to take a photo of her daughter.
Ten years ago, the Rotary Clubs of Joplin, in conjunction with the Keller Williams Foundation, constructed the Will Norton Field at the Joplin Athletic Complex. On April 29, the Miracle League will hold an event to mark this anniversary. The Norton family will attend and be honored on the field that bears their son’s name.
On the league’s 10th anniversary, Black reflected that the community never wanted the league to come about as it did. It came about through the strength and courage of Will Norton’s parents, Mark and Trish Norton, she said. They lost their son in the May 2011 tornado and wanted to bring something to Joplin to honor him.
While at Joplin High School, Will Norton had worked with his classmates who had disabilities, many of whom were not included in traditional sports, Black said. He volunteered with athletes in Special Olympics bowling and track and field, and this work was his passion.
“I hope that the amount of love that is here brings them some comfort in their terrible loss,” Black said. “It’s been a wonderful blessing from an unimaginable situation. We’re thankful to them for their generosity and their vision.”
Suddenly, with a yelp, Cates and her buddy headed to home plate after a hit. Cates got a high five from the league’s mascot, Homer, as she crossed the plate. Her fan club, including many family members and one of her teachers, erupted into cheers. She looked at her mom with a big smile for a photo. Then, it’s on to the dugout for a drink of water and to get her glove for the field.
The game never stops for this young girl playing her heart out in the Miracle League.
