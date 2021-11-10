Freeman Health System will host its Miracle Market from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Freeman Hospital West conference rooms.
Fifteen vendors will showcase their product lines at the annual holiday event, with 20% of sales benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network. Shoppers can find items including handmade gifts, jewelry, arts, crafts and clothing for sale.
Admission is free and open to the public. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.