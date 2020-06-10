CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage’s Kellogg Lake would have hosted its 19th annual Kids Fishing Day this weekend, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted the Kellogg Lake Advisory Board to cancel the event.
But that won’t stop the board from planning a big party in 2021 for what the group still plans to call the 20th Kids Fishing Day.
“We haven’t really got anything definite yet, but our thoughts are we are just going to have us a 2021 blowout Kids Fishing Day party,” board Chairman David Lawhon said. “Hopefully we can have it bigger, better and hopefully the conservation department will be able to bring in more education stations."
Participants also say they will miss the event.
Haven Kittrell, 10, said she’ll miss Kids Fishing Day. She said she and her brother, Sawyer Kittrell, 11, don’t do a lot of fishing at Kids Fishing Day because they’re usually volunteering. The Kittrells have been coming to Kids Fishing Day for years.
“Sometimes I get to fish and sometimes I don’t, but my favorite thing is passing out the water and riding around and giving water out to the workers,” Haven said. “It’s fun because if you’re hot, we give water out, and we get to ride around the lake and talk to all our friends we see at school and from summer school too. We get to chat with a lot of people we know.”
Their dad, Don Kittrell, has been a volunteer at Kellogg Lake and a member of the Kellogg Lake Advisory Board for years.
Don Kittrell said he taught his kids to fish when they were young — since they were able to walk. His secret for keeping them interested is to take them where they are almost guaranteed to catch a fish.
"(Fishing) does teach you patience, but if you take your kids someplace that’s lacking the fish, they will get bored," Kittrell said. "After a few times of going when nothing happens other than sitting in the sun or experiencing no joy other than just being outdoors, then they won’t have much to do with it thereafter. They’ve got to be able to get excited about it, and that’s the parent’s responsibility to make it exciting."
Lawhon said the decision to cancel the event was tough because it’s a chance for more than a thousand people to get together and get outside for a day with family and friends.
But that potential for a big crowd was a problem in the era of the coronavirus. Kellogg Lake is a fairly large lake, but the event typically attracts about 1,200 people, meaning volunteers could end up spending much of the morning policing social distancing rules.
“We really struggled; we wanted to have it,” Lawhon said. “We wanted to give the kids an opportunity to do something instead of being cooped up at home because of all the mess, but the more we thought about it, how were we going to police the kids and say, 'Hey, you’ve got to back up 6 feet, you’ve got to stay 6 feet from them'? That was going to be a nightmare.”
Organizers also give away a number of prizes around noon on the day of event. Lawhon said distributing such goodies would have been problematic with social distancing.
Kittrell said fishing has produced years of fun and bonding time for his family. It’s healthy, and kids can learn life lessons while having fun outdoors.
“They learn patience. It teaches them about the fish, their surroundings, the other wildlife,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for a parent to spend time with their kids while they’re doing something enjoyable, and they can have conversations with their kids about everyday things, current events, that sort of thing. It kind of takes the edge off having a conversation with your kid about something.”
Sawyer said he will miss helping other kids learn to fish at Kids Fishing Day.
“I like to help people,” Sawyer said. “It’s fun to see old friends and make new friends. You get to meet new people.”
Haven said she makes new friends almost every year, and she’ll miss that.
“I’ve made a lot of friends just working at Kids Fishing Day,” she said. “It’s a lot more fun going there to help instead of staying home and doing nothing.”
Lawhon said Kids Fishing Day is big event for the park and for Carthage and that it will be missed this year. But groups such as the Carthage High School bass team and Carthage Rotary Club are still on board to volunteer and fund portions of the event, in order to hold a good celebration for the event's 20th anniversary.
"We’ve still got a lot of people, and they want to see the event continue," Lawhon said. "We’re just going to wait and see if we can’t make it a bigger, better 20th anniversary next year.”
Paddle Battle
The second Paddle Battle will be held at Kellogg Lake Park on July 24 and 25. This year's event includes homemade raft races, food trucks and live music. Admission is free, and raft teams can still sign up for the event, which will raise funds for the Kellogg Lake Board to fund improvements and repairs to the park. For details, see the Paddle Battle’s Facebook page.
