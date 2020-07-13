NOEL, Mo. — An autopsy has confirmed that a body recovered Saturday afternoon on Elk River in McDonald County is that of a man who went missing Wednesday night from a campground north of Noel.
Sheriff Michael Hall said an endangered person advisory issued following the disappearance of 51-year-old Daniel L. Maggard has been cancelled in light of the autopsy's positive identification. Hall said the cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but because Maggard's body was found in water, the suspected cause is drowning.
Maggard was last seen about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Two Sons Campground along Missouri Highway 59 north of Noel. His body was recovered about a quarter-mile downstream from where he was last seen, the sheriff said.
