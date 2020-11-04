Leora Hardee was reunited with her family Wednesday while a detective traveled to Wisconsin to try to figure out how the missing teen wound up there after her disappearance in September.
"She is back in Joplin," police Capt. Will Davis told the Globe Wednesday afternoon.
The RISE Coalition, a local not-for-profit, anti-human trafficking organization, paid for a flight that brought the girl back to Joplin and reunited her with her family. RISE stands for Regional Intervention of Sexual Exploitation.
Davis said a Joplin police detective drove to Wisconsin on Tuesday night to begin gathering information about how the 14-year-old girl ended up there.
Hardee, who had been missing since Sept. 17, turned herself in to police Monday in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, where she was reported to be safe and in good health. Authorities have yet to determine how she got there and what happened with her.
Davis said he has not received any information from detectives as yet to indicate that her disappearance involved any sort of crime.
"I haven't heard anything about an abduction," Davis said. "I think they're still waiting for (the detective) to pass on what he has found out up there."
The girl was last seen near her home in the area of D Street and North Wall Avenue before being reported missing by her family. Canine-assisted searches were conducted in September in more than one location on the north and west sides of Joplin.
An endangered person advisory issued that month by the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hardee was believed to be in the company of "an unknown male, possibly en route to an unknown location in Kansas and is without necessary medication."
