Today in the Globe we welcomed the return of a fallen hero.
The remains of Lloyd Alumbugh were returned to his family and, on Friday, buried in Reeds Cemetery. Alumbaugh was a soldier who disappeared during the Korean War.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend, we'll also have reports about:
- Joplin Schools making a final adjustment to its maximum price for Dover Hill Elementary School.
- The potential closure of an I-44 interchange east of Joplin.
- The Joplin Humane Society seeking foster families for a large number of animals.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
