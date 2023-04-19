The 60th annual Missouri Academy of Science conference will be held Friday and Saturday in Reynolds Hall at Missouri Southern State University.
The conference will kick off with a social on Friday evening in the North End Zone Facility. It will include refreshments and science improv for entertainment.
Saturday will include more than 170 scientific poster and oral research presentations. More than 250 people from across the state and region are expected to attend.
Details and schedule of events: moacademysci.org.
