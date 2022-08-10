For the second time in about as many years, the state of Missouri has relaxed its requirements for individuals to become certified as a substitute teacher.
Candidates now can be certified as a substitute teacher with only 36 college credit hours. The measure was approved by lawmakers during the spring, and it took effect immediately after Gov. Mike Parson signed it into law earlier this summer.
The state previously required candidates to have 60 hours of college credit. Two years ago, during the first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic, it introduced an alternate option of completing a 20-hour online course to become certified as a sub; that option also remains available to candidates.
The new law, at least for the next three years, also waives the limit on the number of hours that retired teachers are allowed to substitute teach without affecting their pension.
The Joplin School District is among those making a push for substitute teachers ahead of the start of classes this month.
"Plenty of people in our area who haven't been able to meet the previous substitute teaching requirements would love to work in our classrooms," said Justin Crawford, the district's director of educational support and human resources, in a statement. "It's a great job for people who thrive in diverse settings, who like to make their own schedules."
Joplin, like most school districts, has felt the crunch of a shortage of subs, which has been caused nationwide by COVID-19-related staffing absences, low pay and a shift of candidates away from jobs in public education.
"Finding substitutes has been a challenge not only in Joplin, but all across the country for the past few years," Crawford said. "We're thankful the state is taking steps to alleviate the issue, especially if it means more local candidates become involved in education."
Crawford told the Globe that most school districts in the area use the same software for posting substitute teaching opportunities, and certified candidates can log in and book the days and schools they want. Last-minute staff absences, such as those caused by illness, are the hardest to fill, he said.
Crawford said he aims to maintain a 95% fill rate for the Joplin School District, which means that 95% of staffing positions are filled at all times. During the worst of the COVID-19 surges of prior years, the fill rate for some schools in the area dipped to 60% or 65%, partly because there weren't enough substitute teachers to be had.
"Honestly, I try to get as many subs as I can" for Joplin's pool, he said.
Joplin currently pays substitute teachers $105 per day. Long-term subs are eligible for up to $115 per day, depending on the number of consecutive days worked.
