A testing requirement that had been suspended for 2020 high school graduates to qualify for the A+ Scholarship has also been suspended for 2021 seniors, the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development recently announced.
The state's initial guidance in March of last year waived end-of-course exam requirements for 2020 seniors because of school shutdowns at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiver has been extended so that 2021 seniors also will not be required to meet either the Algebra I end-of-course requirement or its GPA/ACT alternative to qualify for the A+ Scholarship.
"The pandemic has already presented many challenges for students," said Zora Mulligan, the state's commissioner of higher education, in a statement. "We want to continue helping students succeed beyond high school and believe current circumstances warrant suspending the end-of-course requirement for another academic year."
Other factors that necessitated the waiver extension, state officials said, include:
• The delay of the release of some exam scores until the summer, which would leave some seniors without timely information about their eligibility for the scholarship.
• The continued disruption in the availability of ACT testing sites, making it difficult for students who did not meet the primary requirement to meet the alternative.
• The continuation of remote learning in some schools due to the pandemic.
State education officials had previously announced COVID-19-related accommodations for high school students pursuing eligibility for the A+ Scholarship. Those accommodations included clarification regarding satisfying the 95% attendance requirement for remote learning students, a reduction in the number of hours a student must complete in order to meet the tutoring and mentoring requirement and guidance for midyear high school graduates whose graduation was delayed due to the pandemic.
The A+ Scholarship program provides scholarship funds to eligible graduates of participating high schools who attend a participating community college or vocational/technical school. More than 10,000 students use the A+ Scholarship in Missouri each academic year.
