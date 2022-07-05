Missouri American Water announced Tuesday that it has filed a request for a rate increase with the Missouri Public Service Commission to recover nearly $770 million in investments it said it has either completed or planned between January 2021 and May 2023.
If approved in full by the PSC, the bill for a typical water customer, defined as someone using an average of 4,200 gallons monthly, would increase about $12 or $13 per month.
The bill for a typical wastewater customer would stay about the same, and the bill for flat-rate wastewater customers would increase by $3 to $10 per month, depending on the service area.
Missouri American provides drinking water to Joplin, but does not provide sewer service for the city.
Current bills also include an adjustment for the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Act to help pay for some completed projects. Under the rate review process, these projects are reviewed and may be included in any new rates set by regulators.
The rate request is expected to take up to 11 months, meaning new rates would not go into effect until late spring 2023, five years after the last change in base water rates for its customers, Missouri American noted in the announcement. The filing with regulators was made Friday.
“Our proactive investments are a critical component to providing safe, clean and reliable service to families and businesses across the state,” Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water, said in a statement. “Many of our pipes and treatment plants were built 50-100 years ago, and our continued investments are key to protecting customers, the communities we serve and the environment.”
The company said in a statement that investments in the rate case include the replacement or installation of 280 miles of older water and wastewater pipelines, upgrading of treatment plants, storage tanks, wells, pumping and lift stations, fire hydrants, meters and more.
Among those projects is the replacement of the high-service pump station building and its pumps in Joplin.
The utility this spring filed a building permit with the city of Joplin for a new high-service pump station at its treatment plant at 21st Street and Murphy Avenue in Joplin. The pump station will replace units in service since 1983.
The project includes a new building to house the pump. The project is valued at $6.6 million, according to the building permit, with completion projected for December.
Missouri American also about finished with upgrading a series of water lines in the Royal Heights area of northern Joplin from 2 inches wide to 8 inches, and company officials have said other areas of the city are due for a similar project, including some on the south side of town and an area near Connor Avenue and A and B streets near Main Street.
The utility also has been replacing its lead service lines in areas where they still exist around the state.
“We are meeting and surpassing new federal regulations to remove all lead service lines by 2030 in communities we serve, including the customer-owned portion of the service line,” Rebecca Losli, vice president of engineering and business development, said in a statement. “Many lead service lines are located in older, underserved areas of our community, and we are replacing the entire lead service line at no direct cost to our customers.”
Missouri American Water is a subsidiary of American Water, the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people in the state, including Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.