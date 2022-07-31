Better fire protection and possibly a little boost in water pressure have come to a neighborhood in north Joplin thanks to a project just completed by Missouri American Water Co. to replace miles of small, aging water mains with much larger and more efficient pipes.
Missouri American officials, the Joplin Fire Department and the Joplin Chamber of Commerce came together Friday in Humphrey Park at the corner of Utica and Independence streets to cut the ceremonial ribbon marking the completion of a $6.5 million water main replacement project in the Royal Heights neighborhood of north Joplin.
Missouri American Director of Operations Matt Barnhart said the project replaced 4.5 miles of 2-inch water mains, installed when the neighborhood was built in the 1940s and 1950s, with 8-inch pipes, allowing the installation of fire hydrants throughout the area.
“There was water for municipal (residential) use but not enough for fire protection, so in 2019 we began the process of replacing all the 2-inch main through all this neighborhood, 4 1/2 miles of them,” Barnhart told the gathering. “If you think about how long 4 1/2 miles is, think about doing it block by block by block. A lot of driveways, a lot of yards, a lot of customers affected, a lot of service lines replaced, and in doing so we brought fire protection to this area.”
Barnhart said people in their homes may notice a little more water pressure from their faucets because of the improvements, but the improvement in fire protection is the main benefit residents will see because of the $5.5 million upgrade.
Joplin fire Chief Gerald Ezell said in a statement released before the ribbon cutting that replacing 2-inch pipe with 8-inch mains will deliver roughly nine and a half times more water to the area for firefighting operations.
Joplin fire Marshal Dale Brooks said at the ribbon-cutting that the improvements also allowed more hydrants to be installed in the neighborhood, meaning every structure is closer to a hydrant now than it was before 2019.
“The number hydrants was very limited here,” Brooks said. “The size of main limits the number of hydrants that can go on a street so putting these 8-inch mains throughout the streets in Royal Heights allows us to space those at closer intervals and allows us to have good water to deal with emergencies.”
New funding
Barnhart said Missouri American was able to complete this project faster and will be able to make similar improvements throughout Joplin more quickly because of legislation passed in 2021 by the Missouri General Assembly.
The Water and Sewer Infrastructure Replacement Act allows water and sewer companies to request rate changes more often. Under the previous law, utilities went to the Public Service Commission for a rate adjustment on a three-year cycle.
White said the WSIRA allows utilities to ask the PSC for a surcharge to recover the costs of major investments or repairs to a utility system.
The law allows the PSC to review the surcharge before it appears on a bill, then the projects and surcharges are audited again when the company comes to the PSC for one of its regular three-year rate changes.
Barnhart said the act helps accelerate the replacement of aging water pipes and other key components of the water system.
“Right now, there’s about 562 miles of mains in the city limits of Joplin,” Barnhart said. “We’ll be spending about $5.5 million a year on different areas of the town to replace 2-inch and 4-inch infrastructure. We’ll be seeing this kind of work for the next 30 or 40 years.
“Investing and maintaining the system is something that never ends. You try to replace at least 1% of the system a year, and we’ve been way behind on that. WSIRA will make us able to replace 1% of the system a year finally.”
