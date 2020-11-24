Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the launch of a vaccine website for Missouri residents.
MOStopsCOVID.com will provide information regarding the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes, and more.
“It’s been remarkable to learn about the work that has been going on for many months now among scientists and researchers, many of whom are right here in Missouri,” Parson said in a statement. “The most important thing we’ve learned about the accelerated development process is that steps have not been eliminated but are instead occurring simultaneously. Safety is not being sacrificed, and it’s important for Missourians to understand this.”
The new website also includes answers to common questions, such as when people will be able to receive a vaccine and how well it works.
In August, a group of more than 75 officials, 10 Missouri National Guardsmen, and 50 federal and local partners began working to develop Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine response plan. The plan was completed and submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October.
