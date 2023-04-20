Joplin-area first responders will receive more than $334,000 in federal grant money, according to an announcement from the state of Missouri.
Missouri received more than $6.3 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill proposed by the White House and passed by Congress in 2021. Tasked with managing money earmarked for emergency response services, the Missouri Department of Public Safety awarded 428 grants across the state.
Sandy Karsten, director of the Department of Public Safety, said in a news release that the additional funding will make a difference for such providers. The state evaluated hundreds of grants, and may announce more in the future. Grant awards were capped at $20,000.
Joplin agencies are set to receive a total of $100,000 from the grants, and Webb City agencies will receive $57,994.73.
Law enforcement
More than $1.6 million was approved across 106 law enforcement agencies. Money will help fund patrol vehicles, mobile computers, investigative technology and other equipment. Local recipients include:
• $20,000 for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
• $20,000 for the Joplin Police Department.
• $13,500 for the Lamar Police Department.
• $2,277.40 for the Nevada Police Department.
• $19,999.98 the Webb City Police Department.
Fire response
More than $3 million has been awarded to fire departments to fund turnout gear, extrication equipment and thermal imaging cameras. Local recipients include:
• $20,000 for the Bronaugh Community Fire Protection Association.
• $14,107.50 for the Diamond Area Fire Protection District.
• $20,000 for the Jasper Fire Protection District.
• $20,000 for the Joplin Fire Department.
• $16,572 for the Miller City Fire Department.
• $19,582.50 for the Mount Vernon Fire Protection District.
• $20,000 for the Neosho Fire Department.
• $17994.75 for the Webb City Fire Department.
Emergency medical servicesMore than $1.6 million has been given to 98 EMS providers for automatic compression devices, cardiac monitors and emergency communications radios. Local receipients include:
• $20,000 for Freeman Health System.
• $20,000 for the Jasper Fire Protection District.
• $20,000 for the city of Joplin.
• $20,000 for Metro Emergency Transport System.
• $9,978.50 for the Newton County Ambulance District.
• $20,000 for the Webb City Fire Department.
