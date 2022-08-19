Missouri health officials recently announced a monkeypox vaccine distribution plan for the St. Louis area that expands eligibility for vaccination based on recent increased transmission of the virus in the region.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has distributed 1,900 vials of monkeypox vaccine for use within the region and for distribution to other areas of the state that may experience an increase in need for vaccine availability.
Under the current plan, a portion of those vials will be reserved for health departments and other health care providers in the region or across the state to use to protect close contacts of individuals with monkeypox. The plan makes the remaining vials available to the health departments as well as local clinics to vaccinate additional individuals who are at high risk for contracting the disease.
Monkeypox is a rare illness caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which is related to the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox patients usually have flu-like symptoms and fatigue, followed by a rash that looks like pimples, sores or blisters. The sores can be painful or itchy and may first appear in the genital area. Monkeypox infection is rarely fatal.
The monkeypox virus is primarily spread through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or shared clothing or bedding. The monkeypox vaccine protects against the disease, but it is not used to treat individuals who have already contracted it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.