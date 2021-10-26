The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is to make a stop Wednesday and Thursday in Joplin for viewing.
It will be displayed on the first floor of Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St., which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crafted in recognition of Missouri’s 200 years of statehood, the quilt was a project led by the State Historical Society of Missouri, the Missouri Star Quilt Co. and the Missouri State Quilters Guild.
“I would really invite people to come and see the quilt,” said Diane Reid Adams, a City Council member who is the council liaison to the Joplin Centennial Commission that helped arranged local bicentennial observances. “It is quite an exhibit with each county represented with a quilt block. The whole thing is a great piece of history.”
The Jasper County block depicts the kneeling miner statue in Webb City and a Route 66 logo for the historic byway that ran through the county including the cities of Carthage, Webb City and Joplin. The statue is displayed in Webb City along Route 66. The “Route 66 Miner” block was created by Robin Gragg.
George Washington Carver is depicted on the Newton County block, also done by Gragg.
Quilt block submissions were judged according to whether they met criteria, level of creativity and craft, and description of significance to be considered for the quilt. The judging committee included representatives from Missouri Star Quilt Co., the State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri State Quilters Guild.
The Missouri Star Quilt Co. stitched the blocks together to give the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt its final look.
“We knew we wanted to do something truly statewide that would reach every county in some way, shape, or form even in a minimal way,” said Michael Sweeney, Missouri Bicentennial coordinator with the State Historical Society of Missouri, in an announcement of the display. “A lot of these blocks are expressions of place and an opportunity to view them together and to put them in conversation was something we aimed for.”
As the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt travels around the state of Missouri, it provides viewers with a visual opportunity to learn about the geographic and cultural diversity of Missouri.
A digital exhibition of the quilt can be viewed at https://missouri 2021.org/missouri- bicentennial-quilt.
For information on bicentennial events, go to missouri2021.org.
