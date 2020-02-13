JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Board of Education has approved standards for the sixth iteration of the Missouri School Improvement Program, which is the state's accountability system for reviewing and accrediting public school districts.
The new standards will focus on continuous improvement for all schools, the preparation of each student for life beyond high school and the recognition of successful practices at the local level, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said. They will take effect in two years, giving districts time to transition.
The first iteration of the program went into effect in 1990.
