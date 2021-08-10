Happy birthday, Missouri! You're officially 200 years old.
Celebrations were underway all across the state today. At the Capitol, statehood events featured music, guest speakers, ice cream and the recognition of new U.S. citizens.
Locally, ice cream was the order of the day. Several locations held ice cream socials — and if I remember correctly, there might be one or two happening tonight, so you haven't missed your shot.
Learn more from our coverage of local bicentennial events in Wednesday's paper and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest on the expansion of Medicaid in Missouri.
- Details on how you can see Big Boy, a massive steam locomotive, in Southeast Kansas.
- A story about the best time to view an ongoing meteor shower.
Hope you're staying cool. See you tomorrow.
