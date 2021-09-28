The Missouri Chamber Manufacturing Alliance will host a statewide virtual Manufacturing Day event Friday to showcase careers in the manufacturing industry to students.
The event will feature detailed video tours inside factories across Missouri. Students can see how products are made in Missouri and learn about manufacturing jobs that are available today, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce said in a release announcing the event. Nearly 6,000 students are already registered.
The event also will include the opportunity for students to interact with manufacturing leaders and ask questions. Featured manufacturers will include Quaker/Pepsico, Nike Air Manufacturing and Innovation, Toyota, Boeing, Orscheln Industries, Brewer Science, Watlow and Hitachi/ABB Power Grid.
Manufacturing Day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday via Zoom and the Missouri chamber’s Facebook page. Registration is free at mochamber.com/mfgday. Teachers are encouraged to register alongside their students and participate with their classes.
The event is hosted in collaboration with the Manufacturing Institute, Missouri Enterprise and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. It is presented by BKD CPAs and Advisors. Statewide sponsors include Missouri University of Science & Technology, Toyota, Chamber Benefit Plan, Nike AIR Manufacturing Innovation, State Tech, Wipfli/Mueller Prost, Honeywell, The Boeing Center for Supply Chain Innovation at Washington University, and Watlow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.