A black bear hunting season is one step closer to reality in Missouri.
The Missouri Conservation Commission on Friday unanimously approved a proposed framework for hunters. A final decision will be made at a future commission meeting, with the goal of a season in the fall of 2021.
The state will ask for final public comments from Oct. 16 through Nov. 14.
This issue has divided Joplin Globe readers, with many arguing that there isn't a strong enough black bear population in the state to justify a hunting season and others saying they'd like to give black bear hunting a try. Globe staff writer Kevin McClintock will bring you the latest details in a story at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's e-edition, and of course the Globe will follow this story as it evolves over the coming months.
