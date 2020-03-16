Another Missouri resident has tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson announced this morning. That patient is from Greene County.
The state has reported six positives from the 170 tests it has administered so far — three in Greene County, two in St. Louis County and one in Henry County.
Parson on Sunday strongly encouraged the cancellation or suspension of public events with more than 50 people following federal health officials' recommendations that those events be halted in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Kansas City and St. Louis area officials said they were banning events with over 50 people for eight weeks following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation Sunday evening. St. Louis area leaders also recommended that all K-12 schools close at least by Wednesday until further notice.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a tweet that officials from the city of St. Louis, St. Louis and St. Charles counties, and St. Clair and Madison Counties in Illinois are considering whether to require the mandatory closure of bars, restaurants and nightclubs, and expect to make a decision soon.
