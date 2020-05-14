The Missouri Supreme Court has issued directives for the resumption of court operations now that state and local governments have initiated the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
The directives will allow Jasper County Circuit Court to resume operations at the Jasper County Courts Building and Jasper County Juvenile Center beginning Saturday, with the following restrictions:
• Attorneys, defendants, litigants, victims and witnesses must wear masks or face coverings in conducting business with the courts. Masks will be made available to those entering the courts building or juvenile center who do not have them.
• Members of the public not directly involved in court proceedings will not be allowed to accompany litigants to their court proceedings and must remain outside the building.
• The occupancy of courtrooms and other areas of the buildings will be limited and strict social distancing maintained.
• Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 or is exhibiting symptoms of the illness, including fever, unexplained coughs or shortness of breath, will not be allowed access to the courts. Those to be denied access include anyone who has tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had contact with anyone diagnosed with the illness as well as anyone who has been asked to self-quarantine by a doctor, hospital or health agency.
People who have traveled to a foreign country within the previous 14 days or had close contact with someone who has been in a foreign country in the previous 14 days also will be prohibited from entering the buildings.
