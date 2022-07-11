Missouri Democrats today asked the governor to expand his planned call for a legislative special session.
Specifically, they hope lawmakers can address several items, including legislation to protect access to contraceptives and to provide for treatment of ectopic pregnancies. Their request comes just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade that had declared a constitutional right to abortion.
Learn more in a story from our partners at The Missouri Independent. You'll find it online at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
Have a nice Monday evening.
