An ongoing pandemic is not enough to deter Missouri voters from having their voices heard in this year’s general election, about which officials are predicting the state’s largest turnout in decades.
Despite a high positivity rate of COVID-19 cases statewide, local election jurisdictions are expecting more than 3.2 million people to cast ballots in Tuesday's general election, according to figures provided by the secretary of state's office. That would amount to 75% of the state's 4.3 million registered voters.
“People are very motivated this year to have their voice heard, and I expect to have an overall turnout of 75% to 80%,” Newton County Clerk Tami Owens told the Globe in an email Monday.
If the predictions come true, this would be Missouri's highest turnout rate since 1992, when 78% of registered voters cast ballots in a presidential election won by Democrat Bill Clinton.
The number of registered voters has grown considerably since then. The greatest total number of ballots cast in Missouri was 2.9 million in the 2008 election, when Democrat Barack Obama was elected president.
At least 827,978 ballots had already been cast with local election authorities as of Sunday. That's nearly three times as many absentee ballots as were counted in the last presidential election. Missourians had several voting methods to choose from this year, including in-person voting, in-person absentee voting, absentee voting by mail and mail-in voting.
Eligibility to vote by absentee ballot was expanded for this year by Senate Bill 631 to allow people who could not gamble going to the polls because of COVID-19 illness or the risk of it to vote without notary verification of their signatures. The law defines people with at-risk factors as those who are 65 years and older, live in long-term care centers or have conditions such as chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
“In the 2016 general election, there were 1,752 in-office absentee votes and 680 absentee by mail,” Owens said about her county. "As of 3:50 p.m. Monday, we have mailed out 2,042 and have had 4,282 in-office absentees, for a total of just over 15% of all registered voters.”
Many local voters had the opportunity to vote early in this year’s election through mail-in voting or absentee voting. Sue Doennig, 74, of Joplin, cast her in-person absentee ballot last week without questions. She said this was her first time voting absentee and that she didn’t know what to expect.
“I had always gone in person before, but I chose absentee this year because of my age and COVID-19,” Doennig told the Globe on Monday. “I just went to the courthouse, and they were very friendly. There was only a couple of people voting when I went in, so I voted within five minutes.”
Jean Griffith, 67, of Carthage, voted in-person absentee at the Jasper County Courthouse during the last week in September. Griffith said the ballot machine was set up in the clerk’s office, and the process was simple. He decided to vote early because of the pandemic and the prospect that polls will be crowded Tuesday.
“There were about four or five people voting when I was there,” he said. “My vote was counted the minute I put my ballot in the machine. It went really well. This was the first time I’ve ever voted early. I really appreciated it because getting out to one of these voting precincts, you never know what you’re going to run into with social distancing and the pandemic. I don’t want to be a cowboy in the coronavirus rodeo.”
Safety protocols
Local election officials are preparing polling places to provide space between voters and poll workers, and providing other safeguards, like hand sanitizer, face masks and face shields for poll workers. Since lines could be long, voters may need to bring a foldable chair or snacks.
“Remember it’s going to be an extremely long, busy day tomorrow (today) for poll workers and voters alike, which starts at 6 a.m.,” Owens said. “Due to social distancing, voters should be prepared for long lines and wait times. Please be kind, be courteous and have your voter ID or other acceptable form of ID out and ready for the poll workers to keep lines moving.”
Voting preparation
Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in line at 7 p.m. are entitled to cast a ballot.
“At 7 p.m. if a line exists, an election judge will stand with the last person in line and move forward with that person until he/she has voted and lock the door at that time,” Owens said.
In order to obtain a ballot, voters can show a government-issued ID; a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter; or identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within Missouri.
Polling place rules
Missouri voters should also be aware of Election Day laws. Missouri election law prohibits wearing political apparel to the polls, advocating for a candidate or issue within 25 feet of a polling place or taking photos of ballots. Voter suppression, intimidation, misleading information and disorderly conduct are illegal under federal and Missouri law.
Joplin police Capt. William Davis said police are aware of the increased election concerns and have plans in place to address any issues reported.
“We’re not going to be staffing at each location, but we’re going to work closely with each polling place to make sure we can easily respond with whatever problems may arise," he said Monday. "We just want people to be safe and exercise their right to vote.”
Attempts to reach Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis were unsuccessful.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
