Prices at local gas pumps will be slightly higher across Southwest Missouri after Missouri’s new fuel tax goes into effect Friday morning.
The state’s gas tax is increasing by 2.5 cents per gallon to 19.5 cents. It marks the first increase of the state’s gas tax since 1996. Additional 2.5-cent bumps will take place each year through 2025, for a total increase of 12.5 cents to 29.5 cents.
“Once fully implemented, the new gas tax is expected to raise more than $450 million for state and local transportation projects, which will ... improve roadway conditions and safety for all Missouri road users,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said.
The state’s previous gas tax of 17 cents, he said, was the second-lowest fuel tax rate found in the nation, trailing only Alaska. Even with the 2.5-cent increase, Missouri’s sales tax sits well below the national average of 29.15 cents, according to world populationreview.com.
The statewide gas price average in Missouri this week was $2.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel — ranking fifth lowest in the country, according to AAA. The national average is $3.19 per gallon. Locally, Joplin-area drivers are paying on average $2.77 per gallon, despite the increases in both fuel and fuel tax. In fact, area drivers are paying roughly 10 cents less per gallon than drivers in St. Louis and 20 cents less than drivers in Columbia.
Supporters of the measure say the gas tax hike could cost the average driver about $6 a month or $70 a year. Owners of larger vehicles would pay around $100 more a year.
Missouri has one of the largest networks of roads and bridges in the country. The Missouri Department of Transportation estimates that the state faces a $745 million annual funding gap for all of its roads and bridges. The fuel tax, when fully implemented, will generate $375 million annually to the state road fund and provide $139 million for city and county governments to spend on local roads by 2027, creating an investment in jobs and growth.
“Whether rural, suburban or urban, all Missourians benefit from better roadways,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement after signing the increase into law in July. “It’s been 25 years since we’ve been able to do this … so this is a big move for the state.”
Dan Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said earlier this year that investing in the state’s infrastructure will help Missouri become the “logistics hub for the Midwest and North America.” Mehan’s group completed a study earlier this year showing that the investment would generate a positive impact of $1.8 billion and that it would support 17,000 jobs.
Missouri residents can also receive a refund. The new tax includes a provision that allows for Missouri drivers to request a refund of the motor fuel they’ve paid for while operating vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds for highway use after Oct. 1 through June 30, 2022.
“If you’d like to request your available annual refund you will need to start saving the needed documents, so that in July of next year you can apply to receive a refund,” Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, posted on his Facebook page this week. “Save your receipts.”
Refund claims made now through June 30, 2022, can be be issued on or after July 1, 2022, state officials said. A claim must be filed by the customer who purchased the fuel, and records of each purchase must be maintained by the customer and available for inspection by the department for three years.
More can be found at the Missouri Department of Revenue website at www.dor.mo.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.