Gov. Mike Parson earlier today said he will loosen the quarantine guidelines for students and staff at K-12 schools.
Under the updated guidance, individuals won't have to be identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case if masks have been worn properly, the governor said in a statement. In other words, if both individuals — the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and the person exposed to the positive case — have masks on and are wearing them correctly, then the exposed individual doesn't need to quarantine.
The change, Parson said, is aimed at keeping students and staff in school.
We'll bring you more details on this change, and local reaction to it, in a story at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Complete news and sports coverage ahead of the Friday night football match-up between Webb City and Carthage.
- An update on new jobs coming to the Joplin area courtesy of manufacturer Refresco North America.
- The latest financial advice from columnist Dave Ramsey.
Thanks for reading, and have a great evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.