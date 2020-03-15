Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Sunday "strongly urged" canceling or suspending public gatherings in the state of 50 or more people.
He also said places that draw large concentrations of senior citizens should "strongly consider" restrictions and closures.
He said in a statement that he was issuing the advisory based on new recommendations released by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
He said there should be an exception for schools and educational institutions, day care operations and businesses.
"We encourage local governments and health agencies to provide the same guidance," Parson said in a statement. "To protect our elderly citizens and those with underlying medical conditions, we would ask them to avoid public gatherings as much as possible.”
He also urged schools to follow federal guidelines and consult with local health care experts and public health authorities about keeping school in session.
Many schools in Southwest Missouri are on spring break.
“I want to emphasize that we are all in this together. Missouri continues to work closely with both federal and local officials in order to maximize coordination and tailor our response appropriately. It takes all of us at the local, state, and federal level along with neighbors, families, and fellow citizens to use common sense and personal responsibility to work through these tough times and protect the health and safety of all Missourians,” Parson said in his statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.