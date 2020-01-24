Although no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Missouri or Kansas, the health departments of both states are among those actively monitoring the outbreak, officials said this week.
Meanwhile, a Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the dangerous new virus from China, health officials announced Friday. The woman in her 60s returned from China on Jan. 13 without showing any signs of illness, but three or four days later, she called her doctor to report feeling sick.
Earlier this week, a man in his 30s in Washington state became the first U.S. patient, also diagnosed after returning from a trip to the outbreak's epicenter in central China.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus in the coming days, as worldwide the number of confirmed cases has passed 800.
The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.
Still, “CDC believes that the immediate risk to the American public continues to be low at this time, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly,” said CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier.
In the latest outbreak originating in China, the virus has killed at least 40 people, sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities, including Wuhan, where the illness has been concentrated, and 12 of its neighbors in central China's Hubei province. Transportation has been shut down in those cities, which are home to more than 36 million people.
The vast majority of cases have been in and around Wuhan, but people who visited or had personal connections to infected people were among the scattered cases counted beyond the mainland. South Korea and Japan have both confirmed their second cases, while Singapore confirmed its third and Thailand its fifth.
France said Friday that it had identified two cases of infection — the first in Europe. Cases have also been detected in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have asked health care providers and public health practitioners to contact the state department or their local public health agency to immediately report any patients who meet the criteria for evaluation of this illness.
"While this public health situation is worrisome, we are encouraged by the proactive measures taken by the CDC," said Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a statement. "The CDC tells us that the immediate health risk from 2019-nCoV to the general American public continues to be low at this time. We want to make sure Missourians — patients and doctors — are aware of this issue to avoid any local transmission of the virus."
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also encouraged health officials around the state to work with the CDC to monitor the virus.
In Chicago, officials said the newest patient hadn't had close contact with many people since becoming ill or taken public transportation or attended large gatherings.
"This is all very reassuring as far as infection risk to the general public," said Allison Arwady, Chicago's public health commissioner. "There is no need for the general public to change their behavior in any way."
