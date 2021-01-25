Missouri ranks last among states for the percentage of residents who have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and Kansas isn’t too far ahead.
An estimated 242,937 Missourians, or about 4% of the population, have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations, coming in last among the 50 states, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data compiled by The New York Times and The Washington Post on Sunday. Approximately 73,248 Missourians, or 1.2%, have been fully vaccinated.
Missouri is currently vaccinating members of Phase 1A and Phase 1B — Tiers 1 and 2 — of the state’s rollout process. This includes health care workers, long-term care center residents and staff, public health administrators, emergency services, law enforcement, fire services, anyone 65 and older, and those who are at risk for severe illness.
The supply of vaccine has failed to keep up with demand across the country.
Nationwide, about 18 million people, or less than 6% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of vaccine, including about 3 million who have received the second shot, according to the CDC.
Kansas
In neighboring Kansas, at least 132,145 Kansans, or 4.5% of the population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment vaccination dashboard.
A total of 157,520 doses have been distributed throughout the state; 132,302 Kansans have been given a first dose, and 25,218 have already received the second dose. A majority of the vaccines, 52.95%, were supplied by Pfizer-BioNTech, which requires two shots 21 days apart.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced last week that the state was moving into the second vaccination phase.
The phase covers about 1 million people. It includes not just those 65 and older but also people in congregate settings such as prisons and homeless shelters, and critical workers such as firefighters, police officers, teachers and meat packing plant employees.
The state also will continue vaccinating people from the first phase, some of whom wanted to watch the rollout to see if there were problems before getting vaccinated themselves.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma strongly differs from its neighboring states, ranking in the top 10 highest percentages of residents who have been given their first dose of the vaccine. A total of 279,283, or about 7.1% of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC.
Oklahoma health officials plan to work with retailers and faith leaders in minority communities across the state to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
The Oklahoma Department of Health plans to unveil vaccine dispensing sites in minority communities across the state in the coming weeks, according to Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
