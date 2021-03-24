Virus Outbreak Vaccine Rollout

Want a COVID-19 vaccine but don't have a reliable way to get to one? The state of Missouri has you covered.

State officials today announced a new effort to provide transportation for those who need a ride to COVID-19 vaccination sites. Check out covidvaccine.mo.gov/ride for possible options.

