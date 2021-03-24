Want a COVID-19 vaccine but don't have a reliable way to get to one? The state of Missouri has you covered.
State officials today announced a new effort to provide transportation for those who need a ride to COVID-19 vaccination sites. Check out covidvaccine.mo.gov/ride for possible options.
And for more information, check out the Globe story at joplinglobe.com or in Thursday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Advice on how to responsibly look for college scholarships from our partners at the Better Business Bureau.
- Details about a production of "Little Shop of Horrors" at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
- The latest on the race to fill Sen. Roy Blunt's U.S. Senate seat in the 2022 election.
Have a nice Wednesday night.
