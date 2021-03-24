Missouri officials on Wednesday announced a new effort to provide transportation for those who need a ride to COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The “Get a Ride” online transportation guide, available at MOStopsCOVID.com/ride, helps connect riders with providers. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a news release that transportation services such as OATS Transit and Southeast Missouri Transportation Service, which normally serve only older people and those with disabilities, are now available for anyone who needs a ride to get a coronavirus vaccine.
Most providers are offering free rides, others at reduced costs.
“In Missouri, we recognize there is a significant amount of older adults, people with disabilities and low-income individuals who are at higher risk of contracting the virus and don’t have cars, don’t drive, don’t live near public transit and live in rural areas far from vaccination sites,” Sara Hart Weir, who heads the Missouri Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID Vaccine Distribution, said in a statement.
OATS, a nonprofit corporation providing transportation to residents in 87 counties in Missouri, has already given nearly 500 trips to vaccination sites statewide since the beginning of March, and demand continues to grow, said Dorothy Yeager, executive director. The provider will continue to offer the service in rural communities, including in the Joplin area, where vehicles and drivers are available, she said.
Local residents also can contact the Area Agency on Aging, Region X, for assistance with transportation to and from vaccine appointments. Call 417-781-7562 for information.
Transportation barriers are among the reasons that vaccinations continue to lag in some communities. The Kansas City Health Department, for example, said that those self-reporting as Hispanic received 2.6% of doses distributed by department clinics during the week ending March 11, the most recent data available, despite making up 11% of the city’s population.
Missouri continues to rank among the bottom 10 states for the percentage of adults who have received at least one dose. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 23% of Missourians have received a shot. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that about a quarter of adults in the U.S. have received a vaccine.
