Missouri 2021, a statewide initiative to commemorate the state's 200th anniversary next year, is launching a new free virtual program series.
The first live program will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday on Zoom. It will feature a preview of activities planned for Missouri's bicentennial year.
"There are many exciting projects and events already being planned next year, along with new projects that will soon be announced," said Michael Sweeney, coordinator of Missouri 2021, in a statement. "It's a wonderful way for Missourians to come together to showcase the vast geographic and cultural diversity of the state while celebrating the similarities that bring us together."
The series will continue with live programming on Zoom at 11 a.m. on the first Tuesdays of each month through July. Each month will feature a different subject with guests from more than 100 local, regional and statewide projects and events that are planned next year in in-person, virtual and hybrid formats.
A special prize giveaway of Missouri bicentennial promotional items will be awarded to people who register for the online programs at shsmo.org/events/2020/mo2021-presents-dec.
Aug. 10, 2021, will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s entry to the U.S. as the 24th state. Bicentennial celebrations are being led by the State Historical Society of Missouri, based in Columbia.
Other projects planned for next year include a time capsule, to be filled with items representing Missourians' past, present and future and sealed until August 2046; a bicentennial quilt, made of quilt blocks representing each county in the state; a mural featuring Missouri's state symbols and projected to be placed in a state office building in Jefferson City; and a photo exhibit that captures the people and places of Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.